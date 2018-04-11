Christine Lampard looked the definition of red hot on the Lorraine Show on Tuesday morning and wow, what an outfit! The wife of footballer Frank Lampard looked incredible in her latest ensemble which was entirely from the high street - great news for fans of the TV presenter's obtainable look. The 29-year-old wore a red blouse from supermodel Twiggy's range at Marks & Spencer and it costs an affordable £25. She added a pair of straight-legged trousers by & Other Stories and black high heel shoes from L.K.Bennett – the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store. Christine's flawless makeup - which consisted of radiant foundation, a dark smoky eye and nude lips – was applied by Helen Hand, her to-go-to makeup artist. Her raven locks were blow-dried to perfection and had a light curl, which were coiffed by celebrity hair stylist Ciler Peksah.

Christine is the ultimate lady in red in latest outfit

The Loose Women host loves the colour red – it's a shade she often opts for. In February, whilst filming for Celebrity Most Haunted, she wore bright, tomato coloured tailored coat with black buttons and a matching roll neck for the show, which looked totally fabulous on the TV presenter.

Christine's blouse is £25 by Marks & Spencer

Back in January, the ITV favourite uploaded a behind-the-scenes shot of a magazine shoot and stunned her Instagram followers with a scarlet frock which was designed Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and priced at a whopping £1,330. Sky-high strappy sandals by Rupert Sanderson completed Christine's show-stopping look.

The TV host recently revealed that she surprisingly suffers with her skin: "I get breakouts so easily, and I also suffer from skin pigmentation" the star revealed to The Express.

She also mentioned that sometimes she actually applies her makeup in an incredibly unique way. She said of her top beauty trick: "When you put your mascara on, you often do it with one hand," she said. "But you’ve got to change your hand to do the other eye, otherwise it will look odd! A makeup artist told me that…"