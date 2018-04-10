When you're born into music industry royalty, regular high street outfits just aren't going to cut it at family outings. And little Blue Ivy Carter is giving her parents a run fo their money in the style stakes already, stealing some of the spotlight from mum Beyonce and dad Jay Z at events such as grandma Tina Knowles' Wearable Art Gala with a variety of fabulous looks. And now we know how the six-year-old picks her outfits, as it's been revealed that she already has her own stylist and personal shopper – and his name is Manuel Mendez.

Manuel put together Blue's striking all-gold look

Manuel has been employed by Beyonce's company since 2009, and one of the singer's reps confirmed to US fashion industry bible Women’s Wear Daily that he is indeed her daughter's stylist. Prior to working with Blue, he was one of Beyonce’s personal assistants.

Some of the outfits he's picked for the schoolgirl include the gorgeous Mischka Aoki 'Eternal Beauty' couture gown, which costs around £3,800 ($5,000), which Blue wore to the nuptials of Lawrence Parker and Jessica Clemons in New Orleans, neatly upstaging both her parents in the process. He also put together the white ruffled coat with matching trousers and silver shoes that she wore for the 2018 Grammys, which contrasted with her parents' all-black outfits.

More recently, his work set social media on fire when Blue twinned with Beyonce in an all-gold ensemble at the Wearable Art Gala. Beyonce posted a series of candid snaps to her Instagram account, showing little Blue wearing a showstopping puffball gold gown and metallic wig, matching her own incredible cut-own gown with sculptural train. Beyonce posted a series of candid snaps to her Instagram account, showing little Blue wearing a showstopping puffball gold gown and metallic wig, matching her own incredible cut-own gown with sculptural train. Little Blue also displayed a precocious love of art collecting on the night, entering into a much-talked-about bidding war with Tyler Perry over an acrylic painting of actor Sidney Poitier.

Manuel has been documenting Blue's style journey and the key looks he's created for her on his Instagram account, using the hashtags #KidsStyle and #KidsFashion.