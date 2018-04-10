Lady Kitty Spencer looked like a modern-day princess on Sunday evening as she attended Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda women's couture event in New York. The beautiful blonde niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, looked stunning in what can only be described as a total fairy-tale dress. The model's princess dress looked like it came straight out of a Disney movie – it had a large, bombastic skirt, stunning applique detail and lots of glimmering lace and sequins. The show-stopping gown was custom-made for Kitty by the luxury brand – and we love how the sheer bodice and statement green detail gave it an ultra-unique finish. She teamed her couture item with a pair of shoulder-grazing earrings and wore her hair up in voluminous updo with a splash of blood-red lipstick.

Lady Kitty looked stunning in the couture gown

The 27-year-old socialite uploaded a series of glamorous shots of the event to her Instagram account; and in one of them, she shared a photo of her and Brazilian footballer Guilherme Siqueira – who looked very chic in an elaborately designed jacket which featured gold embossed detail. Kitty comically wrote: "In the arms of my Disney Prince @siqueiragui"

Kitty called Guilherme Siqueira her 'Disney Prince'

Kitty has been modelling for the Italian powerhouse for quite some time now and has also walked the runway for the brand on numerous occasions.

MORE: Lady Kitty Spencer has the ultimate statement jewellery collection

In February while in Milan, she modelled lots of iconic attire that made the most of her unique style and touched on her royal connections. She memorably wore a pastel blue, cherub-printed jumpsuit made from delicate chiffon.

READ: Princess Beatrice and Lady Kitty Spencer take over New York Fashion Week!

A trendy bold blue sash was tied at the waist, and she wore a glittering matching tiara and diamond earrings, which made for a hugely regal look. Kitty took to social media after the event and happily exclaimed: "What a DREAM walking for Dolce & Gabbana in the #DGSecretDiamonds show. I love you guys so much, thank you for having me"