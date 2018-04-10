She may be approaching 50, but that doesn't stop Amanda Holden wowing fans with her enviable figure every time she posts a glam swimsuit snap from one of her many beach holidays on social media. But in her latest pic, which she uploaded on Monday, followers were just as obsessed with her super-gorgeous all-white swimsuit. The mum-of-two, who enjoyed a sunshine break at the Fairmont Hotel in Marrakech with her family, shared a picture of herself relaxing by the pool reading a book while wearing a gorgeous one-piece by model-turned-swimwear-designer Melissa Odabash. The all-white bathing suit features a low scoop back and lace-up detail sides, which fasten in bows by the hips. She accessorised it with a simple white visor and sunglasses.

Fans went wild for Amanda's holiday look

One follower commented: "You look beautiful! That swimsuit is to die for!" and another added: "I love your swimming costume, where did you get it from?" And a few eagle-eyed celeb watchers pointed out that Alesha Dixon owns the same item of clothing, with one commenting: "OMG! I remember Alesha wearing that too!"

Melissa herself was clearly pleased with how Amanda had styled her design as she also commented on the picture, saying: "Too hot darling making my swimwear look flawless." The Britain's Got Talent presenter is clearly a big fan of the designer, as this is the second time she's shared a snap of her wearing her swimwear during this holiday. Last week she posted another poolside shot wearing an all-black cut-out design by Melissa. Fans were quick to leave the beauty hundreds of gushing compliments.

Amanda recently heaped praise on her colleague Ant McPartlin following his divorce and rehab stint. She told Heart FM that the presenter's sense of humour had helped him get through the heartache, saying: "You know he's come back and it's absolutely fine. It feels like nothing happened and that's rare and it's because of his tenacity and his sense of humour about it all."

She added: "That's the most important thing to keep when you're in this industry. It's hard sometimes to keep laughing [but] you'll be fine."