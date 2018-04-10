Stacey Solomon worked both the statement stripe and rainbow trend on Friday while presenting Loose Women and looked super stylish in the process. The mother-of-two wore a £25.99 bargain shirt dress from Spanish store Zara and we need it in our wardrobes ASAP. The pretty dress features a collection of rainbow stripes, predominately in pink, burgundy, yellow and purple and also boasts a polo shirt collar and deep V-neck collar which gives it a cute and casual finish. She teamed the eye-catching number with a pair of white trainers and wore her blonde locks tied back in a messy bun. The 28-year-old is a huge fan of Zara and has lots of items from the popular high street brand. In February, the former X Factor star wore an outfit made up entirely of Zara and her other favourite store, Primark – and it came to just £35!

Stacey is stylish in stripes!

Stacey wore a pair of pink cropped trousers, which retail at just £25.99 from Zara and white slogan T-shirt that featured the slogan 'Don't Worry be Happy' with a little emblem of a bumble bee sewn beneath it which set her back just £8 from Primark.

Stacey's dress is £25.99 by Zara

The girlfriend of Joe Swash very nearly broke the internet at the start of the year when she carried the most striking of backpacks which made her fans flock to the comments section of her Instagram page to inquire where it was from.

MORE: Stacey Solomon praised for highlighting skin issues in makeup-free photo

The fluffy, blush-pink bag was just £12 from Primark. The gorgeous rucksack featured a marabou feather base and faux leather straps, and the bargain price tag made it even more pleasing.

READ: Fans go wild for Stacey Solomon's pink £5 Primark find!

There is no doubt about it; Stacey is a hugely interesting lady to follow on social media – she is always switching up her hair and beauty look and shares her latest new styles with her followers. Last week, she wore her blonde locks in a plaited style that looked exactly like a certain Disney Princess. The presenter uploaded a selfie on her Instagram account and captioned the shot: "Any excuse to channel my inner Elsa"