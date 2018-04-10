Victoria Beckham broke the internet when she wore THE most stylish checked top and trousers we have seen in a long time. The Prince of Wales check print is everywhere right now – but Victoria gave it her own stamp by sporting it in a unique mix of lilac and burgundy. She wore the print in the form of a top and a matching skirt combo and it certainly packed a punch. Some fashion pundits likened it to a table cloth – but we loved it. The getup is part of her forthcoming pre-fall collection and isn't available yet, but if you can’t wait that long – you need to head to Zara. The high street retailer has produced a near-on identical top, which is a dead ringer for VB’s version, for just £30.

Check mate! Victoria looked amazing in an outfit from her collection

The wife of David Beckham was photographed at the Gare du Nord station and at the Margiela 1989-2009 exhibition at the Palais Galliera at the end of March and accessorised her bold look with a pair of coordinating burgundy boots and a matching patent bag which she carried under her arm – the chicest way to wear your bag this season.

A similar top is available from Zara for £30

She wore her brunette hair slicked back in a messy bun style and her trademark shades shielded her eyes from the waiting photographers.

The mother-of-four's outfits always seem to have a winning formula, and she has a variety of staples which she frequently turns to. One of her key accessories is her high heels which she has in countless rainbow shades. Victoria's colourful high heel shoes have given her tailored outfits a fun edge and never fail to totally pep up her look.

She has worn heels in pastel shades such as lavender, mint and even yellow. Victoria likes to keep her huge Instagram following informed on her outfit choices, and on 8 March, the 43-year-old took to her social media platforms to ask her 19.4 million followers for help in choosing which shoes she wear that day.