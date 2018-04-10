Christine Lampard continued to stand in for Lorraine Kelly on the Lorraine Show on Monday morning and looked super chic! The wife of footballer Frank Lampard showed off her enviable svelte frame in a pair of black cigarette pants that were cut in a cropped style from Spanish high street store Zara. The body-conscious pair of slacks retail at just £19.99 from the popular brand and are currently in stock online in all sizes. The 39-year old added a gorgeous sky blue, pastel jumper which is by high end label Winser London and costs £120. Winser London is also a favourite of Holly Willoughby - the blonde bombshell has worn many jumpers from the company. Christine kept her accessories to the bare minimum - opting for a black suede pair of rounded-toe high heel shoes from Julia Mays - a British high end shoe brand.

Christine looked amazing in a sleek outfit

Holly Willoughby also loves Julia May heels - she recently dressed up one of her more plainer ensembles with a white pair of stilettos that had adorable heart illustrations printed all over them.

READ: We can't stop thinking about Christine Lampard's polka-dot high street top

The graphic design gave the shoes a striking, playful edge and its easy to see why Christine would opt of the gorgeous, Italian-crafted shoes too.

Christine's trousers are £19.99 from ZARA

The Loose Women host often wears tailored trousers; they feature heavily in her wardrobe and show off her long and lean legs. On Friday the Irish TV presenter wowed viewers when she wore a £39 pair of navy culottes from Warehouse, which she teamed with a polka-dot top by Jigsaw.

MORE: Christine Lampard wears the chicest skirt ever - and it's from M&S

It’s hard to believe that the gorgeous star has body and beauty insecurities, but the TV host recently revealed that she suffers with her skin: "I get breakouts so easily, and I also suffer from skin pigmentation, so I'm quite conscious of what I put on my face," the star shared in a recent interview with the Express.