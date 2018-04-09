Loading the player...

Meghan Markle just wore a lucky charm necklace and nobody noticed

The former Suits star has great taste in jewellery - and this one is very precious indeed

Meghan Markle looked typically stunning on Friday when she visited Bath – as she attended the Invictus Games at the University Of Bath Sports Training Village with husband-to-be Prince Harry. The former Suits actress looked casual yet polished in a khaki trench coat by Babton for Aritzia, a black zip-up top and flared jeans by Mother Denim. But fans may have missed a gorgeous jewellery item the 36-year-old wore; a tiny four leaf clover pendant by Vanessa Tugendhaft, which is priced at £766. The necklace is called 'Precious' and is made with 18K gold and paved diamonds in a striking clover shape. The dainty charm is subtle yet stylish and fits in totally with Meghan’s chic yet understated look.

Meghan wore dainty gold jewellery in Bath

Meghan loves semi-precious gold jewellery and loves affordable brand Missoma. When she visited Scotland at the start of the year she wore the brand's Interstellar ring; a fabulous design which is totally affordable and not to mention completely beautiful. Best of all, it will set you back just £45. The 18ct gold vermeil round pave star cosmic ring features a tiny stone.

Meghan's necklace is £766 by Vanessa Tugendhaft

Meghan isn't the only fan of the brand - Holly Willoughby loves Missoma and actually wore a gold necklace by the jewellery company in March. The 37-year-old wore The Lucy Williams Rising Sun Medallion Necklace - which retails at £169 – and it features a roman symbol and embossed detail and makes for a striking design.

When the former Suits star visited Cardiff in January – she totally shocked the fashion world when she did something no royal has ever done – she wore mismatched earrings! She wore two different earrings in each ear; she wore a line of three pretty stars in a cuff-style formation are by Gabriela Artigas on her left side and the 'Day Dash' ear studs in her other ear which were by Zofia Day and retail at £400.

