Charlotte Hawkins presented Good Morning Britain on ITV on Friday, and viewers loved her latest glamorous outfit. Her eye-catching yellow dress was from popular online e-store ASOS and features a plethora of flowers prints over it - making it the ultimate summer style statement. The mother-of-one looked incredibly svelte-like in the figure hugging design which skimmed her lean frame. The bold number finishes just above the knee and has long sleeves and a close-fitting cut. It is priced at an affordable £39 and is currently available online in all sizes - great news for fans of the presenter's accessible and obtainable style.

Little Miss Sunshine! Charlotte stuns in pretty dress

The yellow hue was a fabulous colour on Charlotte; and complimented her gorgeous blonde hair and lightly tanned skin which was highlighted with subtle makeup. The 42-year-old added zesty bright orange high heel shoes into the mix and left her accessories at home; letting her dress do all the talking.

Charlotte's dress is £39 by ASOS

ITV favourite Charlotte definitely enjoys wearing a bright colour palette and totally wowed viewers last month when she wore a rainbow striped dress from high street Mecca Next. The bold design featured an abundance of horizontal stripes in orange, yellow, blue and red and the contemporary cut featured a turtle neckline a form fitting shape.

The fancy frock was a sensational fit on Charlotte; the cap sleeves showed off her toned arms, and its body conscious cut skimmed over her shape, streamlining her silhouette. The multi-coloured hues really packed a punch and best of all, the dress came in at just £34.99.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is styled by Debbie Harper, who goes by the name ‘Debbie Dresses’ on all her social media platforms. Debbie has been styling Charlotte for years and the look she often creates for her clients is made up of colourful, high street items that are both inexpensive and readily available.