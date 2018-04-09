Christine Lampard filmed her final slot on Friday for the Lorraine Show as she stood in for Lorraine Kelly. The wife of footballer Frank Lampard looked incredibly chic as she posed for her latest 'outfit of the day' shot wearing a white and black polka-dot top which is priced at £85 from luxury high street store Jigsaw. The top featured a buttoned up high neck design called a 'grandad collar' which gave the shirt a modern look. She tucked the pristine top into a pair of navy tailored culottes which retails at a purse-friendly £39 from Warehouse. The sleek trousers skimmed the Irish TV presenter's trim frame and showed off her minuscule waist. She kept her accessories to a bare minimum - choosing to wear a pair of classic black high heel stiletto pumps. The Loose Women host wore her long dark hair in a voluminously whipped style and her makeup look was applied by Helen Hand - her to-go-to makeup artist.

Christine looked chic in a classic outfit

Last week the presenter wore a variety items from Marks & Spencer; proving to her 258,000 followers that she has a penchant for a bargain!

Christine's culottes are £39 by Warehouse

On Wednesday, she wowed fans in a caramel coloured roll neck which costs just £16. The 39-year-old wore a £229 suede skirt by Massimo Dutti and added the coordinating burnt caramel roll neck jumper which gave her whole look a tonal finish. Christine loves knitwear - and often alternates between crew necks and roll neck styles.

Christine, 39, has a little help with her outfits - she is styled by none other than Angie Smith - the now 'Insta famous' creator of Holly Willoughby's daily outfits from This Morning.

Angie showcases all of her clients looks on her Instagram account 'Angie Smith Style' and has amassed almost 70,000 followers. Angie has quite an impressive list of celebrities that turn to her for wardrobe guidance - including Spice Girl Emma Bunton, Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden to name a few.