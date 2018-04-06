Myleene Klass celebrates 40th birthday modelling dreamy summer dresses

It’s not every day you turn forty years old, but Myleene Klass is doing it in style. Literally. The 40-year-old television star has unveiled her new Littlewoods collection, and damn, it’s good. Honest. The photoshoot sees Myleene looking happy and relaxed in an elegant setting, showcasing her incredible figure in new designs from the online giant. She models beautiful day to night pieces with floaty maxi dresses, sleek jumpsuits and pretty summer dresses – perfect outfits ahead of wedding season. We want all of it, not going to lie. The 17-piece collection is available in sizes 8-18 and prices start from £44.

The dress is guaranteed to be a big seller

Myleene Klass said: “I loved finally being able to shoot some spring clothes! After what feels like an eternal winter, wearing vibrant colours and soft shapes feels amazing. This collection gives a nod to the 1950s with its full skirts and one shoulder designs. I love the fit and cut of the jumpsuits. There’s also a bit of a Mediterranean theme with the lace, the cuts of the dresses and the oversized flower. My style over the years has become more and more unapologetic than ever. I wear what makes me happy.”

Myleene Klass proves that a jumpsuit is super chic

It’s been quite the year for Myleene; she released a fitness programme and she recently posed nude for Fabulous magazine, showing off the figure she has worked extremely hard for.

Myleene, who has daughters Ava, ten, and Hero, six, from her former marriage to Graham Quinn, defended her decision to strip, saying: "My body has made two amazing children, I'm nearly 40 years old, I can play the piano - you can say whatever you like to me but can you play a Rachmaninoff concerto? You get one life, one chance at this. I'm not wasting it and I'm not going to sit in a corner and worry about what some troll who has never met me thinks." Thinking about her kids, she continued: "I love that I don't want to waste a single day. I've got two kids to raise and I want them to see a badass mum. I don't want them to see some snowflake."

When the flawless pictures were unveiled in February, Myleene revealed her hopes to encourage and empower women. "I couldn't be more proud of the body I have," she explained. "It's given me two beautiful babies, it's carried me through good times and tough times, and it's allowed me to be a strong and successful woman." Of her new fitness venture, the mum-of-two added: "I filmed 'MyBody' so that women would feel empowered, confident and capable of anything they set their mind to… After having two children, I wanted to help other mums and busy women find a way to stay fit that works for them."