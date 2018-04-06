Holly Willoughby has become the ultimate girl-next-door style icon due to her daily 'outfit of the day' posts which are styled by Angie Smith and uploaded to her hugely popular Instagram account. The stunning blonde presenter has become a social media star – particularly with her choice of fashion ensembles. Some of her favourite items are classic wardrobe staples that are often from the high street, and sell-out within hours of her wearing them. Her favourite black tailored trousers with a high waist cut are from Karen Millen and priced at £125. The mother-of-two has worn them on numerous occasions and they completely sold out a mere three hours after she first posted them.

Fans love Holly's classic black trousers

The smart design features a visible waistband with pleather detail, and they can be worn with an abundance of different items – close fitting jumpers, a blouse, high heels and flats. The great thing about trousers like these is the classic fit will never date and they will carry you through the seasons.

Holly's trousers are £125 by Karen Millen

Fans of the Celebrity Juice co-host will be pleased to know that these trousers are FINALLY back in stock. But be quick; they are sure to sell like hot cakes once the word is out!

Holly recently shared her top styling tips – and they have been greatly received by some of her 3.5 million Instagram flowers. Speaking with the Daily Mail she revealed that she often takes a photograph of herself once she is dressed and before she heads out – just so she can get a realistic picture of what she looks like.

She also ignores clothes sizes and instead focuses on what looks good. She explained: "Don't look at sizes. We can be so governed by going 'I'm a 12' or 'I'm a 10' or 'I'm a 16'. Just go and look at that item on the hanger and go 'right, I'm going to try this on' because there's no point in trying to squeeze into something that's a 16 because you think you're a 16. Learn to put something on and know that it fits right. Feel the fit as opposed to the sizes because sizes change so much anyway."