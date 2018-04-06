Prince Harry and his beautiful fiancée Meghan Markle visited Bath on Friday, attending the UK team trials for the Invictus Games at the University of Bath Sports Training Village. This appearance is particularly poignant as Harry and Megan made their very first appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games last September in Toronto. Bride-to-be-Meghan looked stunning as always – she wore a khaki trench coat by Babton for Aritzia, a black zip-up top and flared jeans by Mother Denim. The gorgeous former Suits actress looked polished and ultra-chic in her latest outfit and her hair and makeup looked immaculate. Her long brunette locks were teased into a sleek and straight style and her makeup looked flawless and glowing – natural foundation, a hint of blusher, subtle eye makeup and a slick of pinky lip-gloss completed her look.

Meghan looked cool and casual in her trench coat and flares

Harry and Meghan – who are due to wed on 19 May - will join competitors as they try out the athletics track, before viewing the volleyball trials, ahead of the fourth Invictus Games in Sydney this October. Harry is the Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, having founded the sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women in 2014.

The wedding of Harry and Meghan will take place at Windsor Castle in St. George's Chapel and the lead up to the nuptials is a busy time for the pair – they have embarked on a number of royal engagements which has introduced the American actress to royal life. Together, they have visited Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff and Belfast in the past few months.

When the actress visited Belfast last month gave a hint she is ready for babies with Prince Harry. She spoke with a couple who run Shnuggle – a company which makes innovative baby products. Whilst looking at some baby items, she said: "I am sure at one point we will need the whole thing. It's very sweet."