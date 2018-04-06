Emma Willis recycles her favourite top for final day filling in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Emma Willis continued her stint in replacement of Holly Willoughby on This Morning on Friday, opting to end the week with a bold blue top, dark denim high-waisted jeans and matching blue pointed shoes. The presenter is clearly a fan of this look, as the top is actually the royal blue version of the King & Tuckfield Merino Wrap Neck Knit, £155, that she wore for Wednesday's show! The stylish star, who has been wowing viewers with her outfit choices and her #whatyouwearinwillis hashtag, has certainly filled Holly's shoes in terms of presenting and fashion credentials - since the peach-toned shirt she wore on Tuesday's show has already sold out online.

Photo: © Rex

Emma recycled her King & Tuckfield top, opting for the blue version this time

Emma is known for wearing tailored looks, and has chosen to rock different versions of a top-and-trouser combo for all of her This Morning outfits this week - working with stylist Fiona Downie to create her ensembles. Her go-to hairdresser Louis Byrne has also been on-hand to create her signature textured quiff, while makeup artist Amanda Bowen opted for a natural, glowing look for Emma's stint on the show.

Photo: © Rex

Emma and Rylan have clearly been having lots of fun presenting the show

Rylan and Emma have been filling in all week for Holly and Phil, and have received rave reviews from the show's loyal fans. One said, "Loving @EmmaWillis and @Rylan on This Morning! They make such a great pair I wish they were on every morning". While another posted: "Think @Rylan knows where he belongs #ThisMorning – good to hear that he’s back. A break can do you good".

Photo: © Rex

Emma has stuck to her signature beauty look for her This Morning duties

Emma also recently revealed that her busy schedule won't stop here, as she will soon be taking part in her new self-titled show, Emma Willis: Delivering Babies. The presenter will don her scrubs and volunteer as a maternity care assistant for three months as part of her new documentary. She'll work gruelling 12-hour day and night shifts in a hospital in the UK, and will be responsible for everything from admitting pregnant women into wards, taking blood pressure and assisting in birthing suites. "I can't wait to fully immerse myself in a busy maternity ward, alongside the truly incredible midwives and nurses who work there day in, day out," she said. Wow!

