The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on 19 May is fast approaching and the nation is waiting with baited breath for the impending nuptials. The dress, the atmosphere, the flowers, the cake – it's an endless anticipated list! But one thing fashion fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for (apart from Meghan’s wedding dress) is what The Duchess of Cambridge will wear. The dress code for Harry and Meghan's wedding has been revealed and the instructions mean that the wife of Prince William will HAVE to wear one particular item – a hat! Women have been asked to wear a day dress and specialised headgear and a hat is a must-have. Kate, 36, is no stranger to pretty fascinators and glamorous hats – she last donned a wonderful navy design when she attended the Commonwealth service in March, accessorising her navy blue Beaulah London outfit with a co-ordinating hat by Lock and Co.

Kate wore a hat by Jane Taylor to sister Pippa's wedding

In 2017, Kate looked incredible as she attended her sister's wedding to James Middleton. She wore a beautiful nude creation by one of her favourite designers Alexander McQueen and topped off her look with a rose-topped hat by Jane Taylor. Could this be the milliner she turns to for Harry and Meghan's wedding?

Speaking of accessories – it has been revealed that the Cartier Halo Tiara which Duchess Kate wore to her wedding to Prince William has been ruled out a something Meghan will wear.

This is because it’s not even in the UK on the date of the wedding. According to Town & Country, the famous, iconic piece of jewellery will be shown at the Cartier:The Exhibition at the National Gallery of Australia until 22 July. The heirloom is actually on loan to the gallery by the Queen and the Royal Collection Trust. Meghan, 36, may decide to do something no other royal has ever done before – go tiara free! We shall soon find out.