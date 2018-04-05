What Meghan Markle's wedding dress will tell us about the new royal

Meghan Markle's wedding dress is undeniably this year's closest-guarded secret, and we can't help but wonder what the former Suits actress will look like on her special day. The 36-year-old, who will exchange vows with Prince Harry in Windsor on 19 May, is likely to pull out all the stops to make hers one of the most iconic royal wedding dresses of all time. Here at HELLO!, we spoke to royal body language expert, Judi James, about what the future royal's fashion choices already tell us about her personality. "She's not doing the royal thing yet - by wearing something loud and outlandish," explains Judi, who started her career in the world of fashion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November

"The way she is approaching these events in these slightly understated, tailored looks. We know she wants to be an ambassador for charity work and human rights," she added. Since the engagement was announced in November, Meghan has stunned fashion critics alike by stepping out in an array of stylish outfits. The American beauty even raised eyebrows when she forgone a glamourous gown for a slick Alexander McQueen trouser suit at her first red carpet appearance. Meghan's style choices are continuing to sell out within minutes, forcing brands to restock items.

The former Suits star recently wore a Alexander McQueen trouser suit

"We will wait to see how she changes after she is married," Judi continued. "It might be that she feels at the cocoon stage at the moment - which is where she's thinking, 'I'll wear these slightly dour clothes and then suddenly when I get married, I'll emerge as this butterfly wearing all these bright colours.'" But when it comes to the wedding dress, Judi believes that this will be the biggest tell-tale sign of the royal's personality. "I think the wedding dress will give us quite a few clues," she said. "Will it be more Pippa Middleton - very simply cut because I can't see her coming out in a load of froth to be honest. We are pleasantly seeing someone who wants to be judged for their brain and their ability to talk as much as someone who has turned up smiling in a bright coloured outfit and shaking hands."

Since Meghan and Harry announced their plans to marry, the happy couple have embarked on a number of royal engagements designed to introduce Los Angeles-born Meghan to royal life. She has managed to win over the crowds with her charm all over the UK, having made visits to Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff and Belfast in the past few months.