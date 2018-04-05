Emma Willis has us feeling all summery with her latest look. The presenter, who is standing in for host Holly Willoughby on This Morning, chose a chic plain white T-shirt with some light pink cropped trousers for Thursday's show. The mum-of-three gave the pastel outfit a cool edge with a pair of closed-toe black high heels. She coordinated nicely with her co-host Rylan Clark-Neal who was dressed all in black. Once again, Emma opted for a natural beauty look, with a nude lipstick, touch of bronzer and a sweep of eyeliner with a shimmery eyeshadow. Her short hair was worn in her trademark quiff and the host accessorised with some hoop earrings.

Emma is known for mixing her outfits with both high street and designer labels. She's a big fan of pretty blouses and tailored trousers and has already showcased three different shirt and trouser combinations on the daytime show this week. On Wednesday's This Morning, Emma went all retro on us in a pair of white flares by Masscob La Coruna, priced £240. Her high-necked coral top was £155 by King & Tuckfield.

On Tuesday, the star caused a rush online after the peach-toned blouse she wore by & Other Stories sold out shortly after the show. Emma wore the blouse slightly unbuttoned at the top and tucked into low-slung skinny black cigarette pants, which looked very similar to a pair previously worn by Meghan Markle. Once again, she accessorised with black high heeled shoes and hoop earrings, a clear favourite of the presenter.

The Voice UK host switched up her brunette hairstyle in February when she got some blonde highlights. Emma showcased her new hair colour at The Brits, with fans complimenting her on the new look on Instagram. Hair stylist Louis Byrne shared pictures from the event and said in the caption: "What a beaut so lucky to have such a cool boss and friend. Big up Mrs Willis."