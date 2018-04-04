Remember anklets? The 90s fashion trend we all copied as if we were permanently strolling along a sandy beach? Well, they're back. Michelle Keegan stepped out in a cute black and silver anklet at a press conference for the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards on Wednesday and it's giving us serious 90s flashbacks. The 31-year-old actress looked stunning in a sweet polka dot black top with matching cut-off tailored trousers and silver high heeled shoes. Her retro anklet was a fun addition to her look, following in the footsteps of fellow celebs Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez, who have all showcased the accessory lately.

It seems the fashion and beauty world has gone slightly 90s crazy this year. Victoria Beckham was spotted wearing a shirt-dress over a long skirt like we all did circa 1995, tracksuit brand Juicy Couture made a comeback on the catwalk this year and All Saints style cargo pants are apparently back in style.

MORE: Michelle Keegan wears £20 bargain in ultra-stylish Beverly Hills outfit

Michelle Keegan accesorised with a sweet anklet at the BAFTA TV Awards press conference

Emmy Rossum recently showed off her natural curls on her Instagram page, making us reminisce over Flashdance-style perms, and hair accessories like scrunchies and hair claws are stylish again. The worst ever fashion offender, the bum bag, has even reappeared on the catwalk.

Loading the player...

MORE: Emma Willis tries this season's trickiest trend in her latest This Morning outfit

Jennifer Lopez showed off her anklet back in 2017

We wonder if Michelle's anklet look will take off again. The Our Girl star has a huge fan base who follow her style on her social media pages. On 21 March she shared a snap of herself in Los Angeles wearing a pretty white lace dress by Paul & Joe's diffusion line, Paul & Joe Sister. The dress featured a lace overlay, cap sleeves and graduated hem. She added a contrasting suede biker jacket over the top which is from her range with online e-store Very, priced £150.