High street favourite H&M has just launched its highly-anticipated first-ever bridal collection. The range includes outfits for both brides and bridesmaids, with nothing costing more than £250, making it ideal for stylish ladies looking to stay within a budget on their big day. And HELLO! has spotted one that looks remarkably similar to the iconic dress Duchess Kate wore down the aisle when she married Prince William in 2011. The H&M version features the same sweetheart neckline, delicate lace overlay and bodice, nipped-in waist and full skirt as the frock that caught the world's attention back in 2011.

The gorgeous frock costs a bargainous£149.99

One major design difference is that the H&M version doesn't have a train. The Duchess's featured a dramatic 2.7m train, which was famously carried by her sister and maid of honour Pippa Middleton. The other (obvious) difference is the price tag. The Duchess's reportedly cost an eye-watering £250,000, whereas this high street version is a snip at just £149.99. Her parents Michael and Carole Middleton are thought to have footed the bill, and it was hand made by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen. The designer is famous for her beautiful, intricate hand embroidery work.

Last October Mandy Ewing, who was part of the team that created the bespoke lace on the gown, described making the dress as a "once in a lifetime opportunity". Chatting about the gown following the Duchess of Cornwall's visit to the Royal School of Needlework (RSN), Mandy said: "We knew who it was for, but it was very secret – we had net curtains up and cleaners were not allowed into the room and the code on the door was changed.

"The dress was all in the news, but nobody knew who was doing it. When you're working you just focus on it and try not think about what's in the news. But it was an exciting event and everybody loved working on it – it was a once in a lifetime opportunity."

This year, of course, the focus is shifting to what Meghan Markle will wear when she marries Prince Harry on 19th May. The current favourite to design her gown is British couture house Ralph and Russo, who created her stunning engagement frock. However, it's unlikely that the dress will cost more than Duchess Kate's – royal experts believe she won't want to upstage her new sister-in-law.