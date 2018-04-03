If you've got it, flaunt it! Myleene Klass certainly proved this to be the case during her beach break, and looked sensational as she posed by the poolside on Tuesday morning. Having released her first fitness DVD earlier in the year, Myleene showcased the incredible results as she shared a photograph showing off her svelte physique in a stylish slogan swimsuit, emblazoned with the word Paradise. The red and pink one-piece featured a cut out panel to reveal Myleene's washboard stomach, and costs just £44 from the mother-of-two's latest Littlewood's swimsuit collection.

Myleene Klass looked incredible in a vibrant swimsuit from her latest Littlewoods collection

Myleene posted the photograph on her Instagram account, accompanied by the caption: "Para, para, paradise. @mybodybymyleene #fitnessklass." Fans were quick to compliment the star, with one writing: "Looking absolutely gorgeous as always," while another asked: "How do you get this amazing body?" A third added: "Stunning Myleene." Of late, Myleene has been sharing workout and diet tips on how she achieved and maintains her figure on her Instagram account, MyBody by Myleene Klass.

The star is currently on holiday with her two daughters

Earlier in the year, Myleene got people talking when she posed naked to launch her fitness DVD just before her 40th birthday in April. The star spoke to HELLO! about what motivates her to keep fit, revealing that she wanted to "set an example" for her two young daughters, Ava, ten, and six-year-old Hero. Myleene added that while she follows a healthy diet, she doesn’t restrict herself or believe in depriving herself of anything.

"What's the point of dieting your entire life just to fit into those jeans and then, when that has worked out, it all goes back on again? I just wanted something to be effective and that you can maintain," she said, adding: "Yoghurt is always in my fridge. I go through fads... at the moment, little pots of yoghurt, big pots of yoghurt, yoghurt on everything. It's my fad at the minute."