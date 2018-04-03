Angie Smith has made a name for herself over the past few years as one of the most sought-after celebrity stylists, responsible for putting together the outfits for the likes of Holly Willoughby, Christine Lampard and Emma Bunton. And over the Easter weekend, the 37-year-old delighted fans by stepping in front of the camera lens to show off her own outfit of the day. Notoriously private, Angie posted a mirror selfie of herself dressed in a pair of Levis jeans, classic Vans and a £350 cashmere sweater by Chinti & Parker, adorned with the slogan 'Lucky'. The photo went down a treat with Angie's followers, with one writing: "Like seeing photos of you. Looking fab," while another said: "Great look." Rochelle Humes – another of Angie's clients – added: "Looove."

For the last 12 years to date, Angie has carved a sought-after reputation in the world of showbiz, and even consulted Dannii Minogue back in 2010 while she was on the X Factor, and a year later for her style book, My Style. Angie rarely gives interviews, but previously revealed that living in London has helped inspire her when it comes to styling. Chatting to Stay.com, she said: "I love living in London. For me there’s nowhere else quite like it when it comes to fashion. I’m always looking for new boutiques and up-and-coming designers, both for work and to fill up my own wardrobe."

Angie looked stylish in a Chinti & Parker cashmere jumper

Angie's styling has been hugely praised by Holly, who told HELLO! that she is constantly learning from her. "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time," she said. Holly also added that Angie likes to push her to try new styles and experiment. "I think I would wear the same shape clothes, shop in the same few shops and I think I would have stayed like that for the rest of my life because I'd felt safe in those parameters, whereas she tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you."

