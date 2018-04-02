Despite regular calls for more diversity in the fashion industry, many brands still seem to be lagging behind when it comes to using models of different shapes, sizes and shades. So it's refreshing to see online retailer ASOS deciding to feature black plus-size model Vivian Eyo-Ephraim modelling a bikini on its website – and social media users are loving it. Fashion fans took to Twitter after spotting Vivian wearing a bright yellow bikini as part of the ASOS Curve range, with one commenting "Shout out to asos for using actual plus size models for their curve section. You're doing great sweetie".

Vivian has gained a huge online following in the past few days

Another added: "The new black plus size model for ASOS is B E A U T iful wow have you honestly seen her". And one user discussed the impact seeing the images had on her, saying: "She's so beautiful and seeing my body shape being represented as well makes me so happy!"

Vivian is represented by Bridge Models and shared a snap from the campaign on her Instagram along with the caption "dreams do come true". Her followers shot up by thousands after the bikini pictures went viral.

She told Metro: "The world is a very diverse place and it's important that consumers see brands representing and recognising all ethnicities, shapes and sizes, we want to see ourselves represented and celebrated and recognised. I think it's incredibly important to start re-defining what is the norm, and start celebrating our individuality."

So far 2018 has been a very exciting year for plus-size fashion. Gigi and Bella Hadid's stunning size 12 cousin Joann Van Den Herik caused a sensation when her campaign images for Debenhams SS18 DD+ lingerie collection were unveiled. The 19-year-old, whose dad Leo is the brother of the Hadid sisters' mum Yolanda, regularly uploads pictures of herself in her underwear to Instagram and promotes body confidence.

And high street favourite Marks & Spencer launched a huge new plus-size range, CURVE for M&S featuring over 100 pieces that have been designed to make the most of women's bodies, available in sizes 18-32. It's the biggest range of plus-size clothes to ever be released by a high street outlet.