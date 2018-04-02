Princess Charlene of Monaco put on a stylish display when she stepped out for the country’s Tournoi Sainte Devote rugby tournament in a chic dark grey outfit on Friday 30 March. The 40-year-old kept the early spring chills at bay in a smart utility jacket worn over over a black turtleneck sweater, which she teamed with tight-fitting black trousers, heeled ankle boots and a smart pair of cat-eye shades. She kept her make-up light and natural and her hair loose. The flattering ensemble perfectly showed off the former Olympic swimmer’s athletic frame as she joined her family in the stadium, waving to fans in the audience.

The former Olympic athlete was looking stylish

Also at the event were her husband Prince Albert II of Monaco and twin children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, who looked adorable as they held hands while walking along the track. Gabriella wore a pretty powder blue coat and white fluffy boots and Jacques sported a navy coat, jeans and mini ankle boots.

Princess Charlene met her husband during a swimming event in Monaco, and the pair wed in a spectacular three-day ceremony in 2011 at the Prince's Palace of Monaco. It began with a concert by rock band The Eagles and featured a civil ceremony followed by a lavish Roman Catholic ceremony attended by celebrities and global heads of state.

The couple's twins were born in December 2014 and celebrated their third birthdays last year. Prince Albert opened up to People magazine about the festivities, calling them "great fun". Grace Kelly's son revealed that Princess Charlene organised "a birthday party with friends they've made at kids' club or the daycare centre and their parents."

READ MORE: Princess Charlene shares family photos from Prince Albert's 60th birthday

"That was Friday [December 8] at the big room in the Oceanographic Museum, at this special display they're having for the holidays," he added. "It's kind of a Polar Arctic setting. ‎There's stuff like mechanised polar bears that move their hands and arms — it was really fun."

READ MORE: Monaco's Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella show off strong twin bond

The Prince also chatted with Graham Bensinger about how he and his wife create a sense of normalcy for their children. "It comes in different ways and different forms. First of all you have to try and spend as much time as you can with them and to play with them and to make them feel comfortable around their surroundings," he said.