On Sunday 1 April the Royal Family were out in full force, enjoying their annual Easter Day church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor. And while most of the group opted for traditional skirts and jackets, Princess Eugenie stole the show in an eye-catching statement frock – and the internet is obsessed with it. The youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York and sister of Princess Beatrice opted for a £3,500 Oscar de la Renta multi-coloured paint-splattered dress, which she teamed with a bright pink Juliette Boterill Millinery hat.

Popular Instagram account @theroyalwatcher pointed out the Princess's daring style in a post, saying "my favourite outfit though is @princesseugenie. Cute skirt with a hat to match Granny's" in reference to the Queen's all-pint skirt suit. And followers agreed, with one commenting "Yes, Princess Eugenie's outfit is my favourite."

It's not the first time this year that Eugenie has impressed with her bold outfit choices. Back in January she stunned onlookers at a church service in Norfolk when she opted for a striking bottle green cape. And last month she wore an incredible floral frock while celebrating the wedding of Prince Christian of Hanover and his wife Alessandra de Osma.

Eugenie attended the Easter service alongside her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, who she will wed at the same chapel later this year. Also in attendance was the Duchess of Cambridge, who looked radiant at eight months pregnant. She chose a stylish chocolate brown coat for the occasion, which she matched with nude shoes, a coordinating hat and accessorised with pearl earrings and a broach. The Duchess was accompanied by her husband Prince William who dressed smartly in a navy suit and tie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are also due to marry at the chapel on 19 May, were not in attendance. And while it's not known where they spent the weekend, the lovebirds were most likely enjoying some downtime out of the public eye. Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, have carried out a string of engagements around the UK in recent months, not to mention they've been busy making the final preparations for their royal wedding.