The Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant as she attended the Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Kate, who is eight months pregnant with her third child and due at the end of April, chose a stylish chocolate brown coat for the occasion. She matched it with nude shoes, a coordinating hat and accessorised with pearl earrings and a broach.The Duchess was accompanied by her husband Prince William who dressed smartly in a navy suit and tie. Last year Kate wore a cream coat and hat by designer Catherine Walker for the royals' Easter service so this year's dark outfit was a different look altogether.

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance during her maternity leave

Also in attendance at the service was Zara Tindall, who dressed her growing bump in a vibrant blue coat, along with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank.The Queen, who looked lovely in a vibrant pink skirt suit, arrived alone without Prince Philip, who is said to be suffering from a hip problem. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are due to marry at Windsor Castle on 19 May were also not in attendance. According to royal sources,the couple had private plans for the weekend. Like last year William and Kate's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, did not make an appearance at the service. Perhaps the royal siblings were enjoying an Easter egg hunt at home.

The royal family attended the annual Easter Sunday church service in Windsor

Kate's coat was the perfect choice for the Sunday service. The Duchess wore her brunette hair styled in her trademark Chelsea blowdry. Beauty-wise she opted for a pink lip, a smoky grey eyeshadow with a sweep of black eyeliner across her lid. Her cheeks were highlighted with a peach blush giving her a beautiful glow.

The royal family attend the Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel every year. After the Easter service, the Queen meets local children who have also attended the service, and she is presented with a bouquet of flowers. The service is particularly poignant as the 14th century chapel will host another very important ceremony this year – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Windsor will also play host to a second royal wedding in October; Harry's cousin Princess Beatrice is marrying her long-term love, Jack Brooksbank, in the same chapel.