Amal Clooney once again proved her enviable work wardrobe as she stepped out in New York City on Thursday - wearing a classic bouclé skirt suit and matching pointed heels. The human rights lawyer, who has just been confirmed to be working on a very high-profile case representing two journalists jailed in Myanmar, certainly looked like she meant business in her sixties-inspired co-ordinating power suit, which she teamed with a white tote bag, dark sunglasses and her signature flowing brunette locks.

Amal looked chic in her matching outfit as she arrived for work in New York

The retro look, which hinted at style influences from the likes of Jackie Kennedy and Grace Kelly, is something Amal has channelled in the past for her workwear ensembles - often choosing tailored silhouettes, rounded collars and A-line skirts for her high-powered job role. This isn't the first time she's chosen a skirt suit either, and she's certainly on-trend with the co-ordinating look - since power suits were all over the Spring/Summer '18 runways.

Superwoman Amal has been busy at work in New York all week, and showed off another incredible outfit on Tuesday as she stepped out for a meeting in a stunning Alexander Wang trench coat. The 40-year-old looked fantastic in the quirky designer piece, which featured suede camel sleeves and leather tie front detailing.

Amal has an enviable workwear wardrobe. Photo credit: Splash

Amal and her husband George Clooney, 56, welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017. The couple were recently spotted out together at the March For Our Lives event in Washington on March 24 to demand action on gun control. The event was organised by the Florida school shooting survivors, with many stars showing their support. The Hollywood twosome donated $500,000 (£357,000) to the event.

