Christine Lampard wore an incredible statement striped dress on Thursday – and posed in a very stylish snap which totally matched her wallpaper! The photograph was shared on her stylist Angie Smith’s Instagram account page and featured an £89 dress by high street favourite Warehouse. The bod-con dress has a close-fitting cut and asymmetric hemline, with long sleeves and a wrap front. Made from viscose, it's one of those materials that never creases and can be easily worn to a variety of events – be it work or a night out. The dress is currently online in all sizes – which is great news for fans of the wife of Frank Lampar'’s wardrobe. She added her obligatory nude shoes by Gianvito Rossi – the heels which Holly Willoughby often sports.

Christine coordinates her dress and her wallpaper!

On Tuesday's edition of Loose Women, the 39-year-old wore a clashing printed blouse with pussy bow detail by RIXO. The Luxury store is loved by many celebrities including Emma Bunton, Holly Willoughby, and Rochelle Humes. The floral design retails at £195 and is currently online now in all sizes.

Christine's dress is £89 by Warehouse

She teamed the dazzling number with a pair of black tailored trousers and pair of classic black high heel shoes. The Irish native often wears items from the relatively new, vintage inspired brand and enjoys wearing form-fitting dresses in an abundance of shades.

Angie Smith has worked with Christine for many years and recently paid homage to the famous stylist on her social media platform.

In an interview on the Conde Nast College website, Angie described her style as 'practical' and revealed that her favourite aspect of her job is "Helping clients to be the best versions of themselves you can be. When you see that you've given someone that extra bit of confidence to go about their life, it makes the job totally worth it".