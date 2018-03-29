Mollie King's super-chic pastel blue Topshop suit is surprisingly affordable!
The Strictly Come Dancing star's style in on point
Mollie King headed to the Radio One studios on Thursday morning, wearing beautiful pastel suit which was made in a muted light blue hue from popular high street store Topshop. The striking two-piece costs just £32 for the trousers and £55 for the matching blazer. The cropped trousers are made in an on-trend wide fit and finished just above the ankle. Mollie, 30, added nude high heel shoes and of course – the matching blazer. The double-breasted deign is made in a lightweight linen material and features bold horn-rimmed buttons, giving an instant, super-smart look. The former Strictly Come Dancing star looked very happy with her latest outfit of the day which she uploaded to her Instagram account – she smiled for the camera and captioned the shot: "Loveeeeee this suit!!!
Mollie looked incredible in the chic suit
The Saturdays singer has recently come back from a fabulous trip overseas with her beloved mum, where she visited to Sweden and stayed in an eco-friendly treehouse accommodation in the forests of Harad.
Mollie's suit is from Topshop and costs £55 for the blazer, and £32 for the trousers
The idyllic, snow-filled holiday came as she announced she took a well-earned break from all things phone-related – a digital detox! She explained: "Having a break from social media every so often is really important and I think good for your well-being. I can't wait for this little escape off the grid with my mum."
The ex-girlfriend of model David Gandy has an enviable wardrobe and often heads to Topshop for her colourful attire. In February, The 30-year-old stole the show as she stepped out in a pair of rainbow trousers which cost just £25! The bell-bottom flares featured a plethora of vibrant shades and gave her look a decidedly retro feel, especially as she wore them with a white T-shirt, 70s style metallic platform shoes, a statement yellow bag and a cut off denim jacket, also by Topshop. Totally Groovy Mollie!
