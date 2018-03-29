Mollie King headed to the Radio One studios on Thursday morning, wearing beautiful pastel suit which was made in a muted light blue hue from popular high street store Topshop. The striking two-piece costs just £32 for the trousers and £55 for the matching blazer. The cropped trousers are made in an on-trend wide fit and finished just above the ankle. Mollie, 30, added nude high heel shoes and of course – the matching blazer. The double-breasted deign is made in a lightweight linen material and features bold horn-rimmed buttons, giving an instant, super-smart look. The former Strictly Come Dancing star looked very happy with her latest outfit of the day which she uploaded to her Instagram account – she smiled for the camera and captioned the shot: "Loveeeeee this suit!!!

Mollie looked incredible in the chic suit

The Saturdays singer has recently come back from a fabulous trip overseas with her beloved mum, where she visited to Sweden and stayed in an eco-friendly treehouse accommodation in the forests of Harad.

Mollie's suit is from Topshop and costs £55 for the blazer, and £32 for the trousers

The idyllic, snow-filled holiday came as she announced she took a well-earned break from all things phone-related – a digital detox! She explained: "Having a break from social media every so often is really important and I think good for your well-being. I can't wait for this little escape off the grid with my mum."

The ex-girlfriend of model David Gandy has an enviable wardrobe and often heads to Topshop for her colourful attire. In February, The 30-year-old stole the show as she stepped out in a pair of rainbow trousers which cost just £25! The bell-bottom flares featured a plethora of vibrant shades and gave her look a decidedly retro feel, especially as she wore them with a white T-shirt, 70s style metallic platform shoes, a statement yellow bag and a cut off denim jacket, also by Topshop. Totally Groovy Mollie!

