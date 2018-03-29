Fearne Cotton shocked fans on Wednesday evening as she uploaded a stunning 'outfit of the day' snap ahead of filming the new series of Celebrity Juice with Keith Lemon and Holly Willoughby. The 36-year-old has a typically eclectic style with a glam tomboy edge – so it was a big surprise to see her in an ultra-feminine leopard outfit which is from high end brand Ganni. The outfit consisted of a silk blouse from the Scandinavian label which featured a deep V neckline, frill detail and a wrap-around tie waist belt. The striking design boasted long tapered sleeves, buttoned cuffs and retails at £235. The mother-of-two added matching wide-leg trousers, also from Ganni, which set her back £210. Both items are from luxury store Coggles and currently in stock online in all sizes.

Leopard Lady! Fearne looked amazing in striking two-piece outfit

The former Radio One host regularly uploads some of her favourite unique outfit choices on her Instagram account and fans love to see an insight into her outlandish wardrobe. Last week she shared a casual shot of her wearing a navy blue tracksuit which was jazzed up with sequin flame detail at the hem and the cuffs by high end designer Zoe Karssen.

The two-piece set is by Ganni, and available at Coggles

The eye-catching tracksuit set is currently available online in all sizes and has a large price tag - £253 for the zip-up jacket and £183 for the matching jogging bottoms.

Suits are a huge hit with the author – she is quite the fan of the two-piece! At the start of March, the wife of Jesse Wood bright wore a fuchsia pink tailored suit from high street store ZARA which is currently in store and online in all sizes. The modern blazer had no lapels and was cut in a sleek style, retailing at £49.99 and the matching cropped trousers set her back a purse-friendly £29.99. Fans were delighted to find that they could get Fearne’s style for under £100.

