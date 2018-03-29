Holly Willoughby wore the most divine dress on Thursday's This Morning show. The mum-of-three chose a luxurious dress by designer Eudon Choi and we predict it won't be long before the piece sells out. The beautiful oriental style looked fantastic on the presenter, who is known for her spot-on fashion choices. The black dress with pretty white flower detail is available to buy from John Lewis for £160. Holly teamed the stunning outfit with a light pink mac from high street favourite Jigsaw, which is priced £280 on their website, and matching baby pink high heels by LK Bennett.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Holly Willoughby

It's Holly's last appearance on This Morning before the Easter break so she was clearly going all out with her look for her final show. We absolutely love her slinky 'Modern Rarity Eudon Choi Levine Archive Print Dress' with its drape detailing, cowl neckline and bell flare cuffs. The asymmetric hem gives it a unique twist and the floating belt loops for adjusting the height of the dress is a clever design. The pink mac finishes the look off perfectly. Holly's followers on social media adored her look, with one posting: "Superb styling Holly! Smashed it!"

Photo credit: johnlewis.com

Beauty-wise, Holly wore her blonde hair in one of her favourite styles, a casual up-do with a few strands falling around her face. She wore a fun pink lipstick to coordinate with her outfit, a touch of bronzer on her cheeks and a slight smoky eye.

Photo credit: jigsaw-online.com

The day before, Holly posted a snap of her outfit for filming Celebrity Juice with Fearne Cotton and Keith Lemon. Her fans went wild for her biker-chic led look - which consisted of a pair of sexy leather trousers! The close- fitting, super-sexy pair were by high end brand Rag & Bone and retail at a jaw-dropping £900. She teamed it with a coordinating black and white top, also by Rag & Bone which set her back £160.