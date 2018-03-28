Gorgeous Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes has an exciting new venture – she is the face of high street mecca New Look! The beautiful wife of JLS star Marvin Humes has launched here very own curated collection with the fabulous brand called 'The Rochelle Edit' which includes some incredibly stylish pieces – including denim, skirts and dazzling dresses. The 29-year- old opened the brand new store in London's West End and spoke about some of her top five pieces from the collection which are under £10! First up we have a pair of cat-eye shades which are the ultimate shape for the season.

The Rochelle Edit is now available at New Look

Wear with your hair slicked back for the ultimate in fierce style! These designer inspired shades won’t break the bank at just £7.99.

Cat-eye sunnies, £7.99

Tassel earrings are having a real fashion moment and have fast become a permanent fixture in our jewellery boxes. These Moroccan inspired- shoulder sweeping style are made in sumptuous caramel tones and would look fab with a chic up 'do. And you can't go wrong for £6.99!

Tassel earrings, £6.99

The mother-of-two is a huge fan of the slogan T- shirt and this Parisian number, £7.99 just screams on-point style. Wear with a checked pair of cropped trousers, funky blazer and a splash of red lippy.

Slogan style, £7.99

Rochelle wore this striking nautical top in the official campaign shots which were exclusively shot in Marrakesh and we are just a little bit in love with the chilled-out, relaxed vibe it brings. Plus it will set you back just £9.99! It has a tie detail at the waist and you can even match it up with the matching trousers if you want to make a bold statement.

Striped top, £9.99

Colour pop bags are the ultimate in arm candy this season and this adorable red bag complete with envelope flap detail would amp up any ensemble in a jiffy. Plus – it can be worn in the most modern (on-trend) way – cross body. At just £9.99, it looks way more expensive than it actually is.

Arm candy! £9.99

Rochelle's must-have fashion item has to be a pair of jeans. Rochelle, 29, explained that jeans "a well-fitting pair of jeans are the one item that always makes me feel confident"

