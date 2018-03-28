Meghan Markle literally stopped traffic when she visited Brixton with fiancée Prince Harry in January – her second official outing after their engagement was announced. During the visit to Reprezent 107.3 FM – what really got everyone talking was her choice of outfit – particularly as she opted for an item that was incredibly readily available - a knitted jumper from Marks & Spencer. The oversized black jumper - which is priced at a purse-friendly £45 – has a flattering, slightly over-sized fit and on-trend bell-sleeves. It came as no surprise that the jumper sold out an alarming are after the future wore it as part of her uber-stylish ensemble, which also consisted of Burberry trousers and a coat by luxury brand Smythe.

The good news for fashion fans is the iconic jumper is now not only back in stock - but has had a seasonal update which is the perfect springtime piece. The coral-hued jumper is great for injecting bit of much-need colour into your wardrobe – but still keeping you warm on chillier days.

The jumper is now made in a bright orange for spring - priced at £45

The former Suits actress is having a big effect on fashion – with many items the bride-to-be wears becoming out of stock as soon as she steps out in them.

When Meghan, 36 went to the Invictus Games with Prince Harry last year – her tortoiseshell sunglasses by Finlay & Co, which retail at £120 sold out rapidly. Pre-orders came in from over 50 countries from around the world and it took an extensive 180 days before they were back in stock online.

The co-founder of the brand even said that Meghan’s selling power was greater than the Hollywood A-list: "We have seen a sales uplift in the past from celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne wearing FINLAY, however, the impact from Meghan wearing has been on a different scale."