Meghan Markle's sell-out Marks & Spencer jumper is now made in the most amazing new colour
The 'Meghan Effect' is well underway
Meghan Markle literally stopped traffic when she visited Brixton with fiancée Prince Harry in January – her second official outing after their engagement was announced. During the visit to Reprezent 107.3 FM – what really got everyone talking was her choice of outfit – particularly as she opted for an item that was incredibly readily available - a knitted jumper from Marks & Spencer. The oversized black jumper - which is priced at a purse-friendly £45 – has a flattering, slightly over-sized fit and on-trend bell-sleeves. It came as no surprise that the jumper sold out an alarming are after the future wore it as part of her uber-stylish ensemble, which also consisted of Burberry trousers and a coat by luxury brand Smythe.
Meghan Markle wore a Marks & Spencer jumper when she visited Brixton
The good news for fashion fans is the iconic jumper is now not only back in stock - but has had a seasonal update which is the perfect springtime piece. The coral-hued jumper is great for injecting bit of much-need colour into your wardrobe – but still keeping you warm on chillier days.
The jumper is now made in a bright orange for spring - priced at £45
The former Suits actress is having a big effect on fashion – with many items the bride-to-be wears becoming out of stock as soon as she steps out in them.
MORE: Everything you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress
When Meghan, 36 went to the Invictus Games with Prince Harry last year – her tortoiseshell sunglasses by Finlay & Co, which retail at £120 sold out rapidly. Pre-orders came in from over 50 countries from around the world and it took an extensive 180 days before they were back in stock online.
READ: Meghan Markle just recycled her official engagement cashmere jumper
The co-founder of the brand even said that Meghan’s selling power was greater than the Hollywood A-list: "We have seen a sales uplift in the past from celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne wearing FINLAY, however, the impact from Meghan wearing has been on a different scale."
What do you think?