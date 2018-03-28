All-round superwoman Amal Clooney stepped out in the most divine leather coat in New York on Tuesday, giving us major style envy. The human rights barrister, wife of actor George Clooney and mum of twins showed how to wear spring's layered outerwear trend with this stunning Alexander Wang mixed leather trench coat. Amal, 40, looked fantastic in the designer piece which features a short camel jacket and knee-length leather coat with tie front detailing. The unusual trench is from Alexander's spring 2018 collection and is available to buy online for £2,856. The coat makes a bold fashion statement, giving a sassy edge to Amal's business attire.

Photo credit: Splash News

Amal's Alexander Wang coat shows off her passion for high-end designer pieces. We love how the trench doubles as a cool dress with its notch collar, long sleeves and flattering waist tie. Amal teamed the coat with some matching camel high heels and black sunglasses, along with a chic black leather bag. Beauty-wise, the famous mum wore her long hair down with a red lip and well-defined brows.

Amal and George Clooney in Washington

Amal and George, 56, welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017. They were recently spotted out together at the March For Our Lives event in Washington on March 24 to demand action on gun control. The event was organised by the Florida school shooting survivors, with many stars showing their support. The Hollywood couple donated $500,000 (£357,000) to the event.