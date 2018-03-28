Christine Lampard pulled off a retro-style blouse on Tuesday’s Loose Women and made the look her own. The stunning wife of footballer Frank Lampard made a bold style statement in the floral-printed sheer blouse by Rixo –a high-end brand which specialises in unique vintage prints. The luxury store is loved by many celebrities including Holly Willoughby and Emma Bunton and the lightweight materials the items are crafted in have a fabulous bohemian vibe. The pussy-bow floral design retails at £195 and is currently online in all sizes - great news for fans of the Irish presenter's head-turning look. She teamed the eye-catching design with one of her regular wardrobe staples - a pair of black tailored trousers and sky-high black high heel shoes.

Christine looked gorgeous in the floral shirt

Christine looked completely flawless - her natural olive skin was perfected with a tanned base and vibrant smoky eye makeup was used to accentuate brown eyes. A slick of lipstick finished off her immaculate 'face of the day'.

Christine's top is £195 by RIXO

This isn't the first time the former One Show host has worn RIXO – at the start of March she wore a dress from the brand which was crafted from contrasting bold prints that created an almighty (yet totally chic) clash.

The leopard and floral print dress is priced at £325 and currently available online now in all sizes. She left her accessories at home, instead she added simple and classic nude high heels to her polished getup.

Angie Smith is the lady in charge of the 39-year-old's wardrobe and curates a fabulous selection of simple yet trend-led pieces for the Irish born TV presenter. Christine recently revealed that she has been working with the popular professional stylist for over 11 years. Angie also is entirely responsible for Holly Willoughby's professional wardrobe, and her on and off the red carpet looks. She also turns her hands to former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes and fellow TV star Amanda Holden.