The Duchess of Cambridge's stylish younger sister Pippa Middleton never fails to look beautifully put together and chic – much like her royal sibling. She favours a mixture of luxury high street stores and designer brands and always nails it in the wardrobe department. Back in 2016, the then 32-year-old attended the British Heart Foundation's Roll out the Red Ball which was held in central London at the Savoy, and dazzled waiting photographers on the red carpet when she carried a red heart-shaped bespoke Radley handbag. Fashion fans went wild for the fun clutch bag which was especially made for Pippa and was sadly never available to buy. However – if you want to get Pippa’s red hot handbag for a fraction of the price – look no further than Primark.

We 'heart' this gorgeous bag that Pippa carried in 2016

Primark has produced a near-on identical bag which looks so similar Pippa's and it retails at just £8! The quilted bag packs quite a punch and is the perfect statement item which would pep up any plain ensemble.

Get the look with Primark - for just £8!

Since the announcement of Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle on 1 December – many royal fans from around the world have expressed how much they think Pippa and the former Suits actress look extraordinarily alike.

The pair both share striking brunette locks which they both choose to wear long and flowing, and they also have very similar make-up choices. With similar colouring, the pair go for the natural look, using very little eye makeup and a smattering of blusher to enhance their natural beauty.

Both ladies appear to have the same sense of style; they opt for classic pieces in a neutral palette of colours, and are often photographed in jeans-shirts, simple handbags and tailored items. Both also love dainty yet stunning jewellery. In November last year, Pippa was pictured wearing a pair of VanLeles Diamonds' earrings. The white gold and white diamond 'Lyla's Bow' earrings retailed at £6,600.