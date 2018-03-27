Meghan Markle is having an effect on fashion in a BIG way. Everything the fiancée of Prince Harry wears sells out – and gets re-named in her honour. Be it handbags, dress coats, tailored trousers and shoes – the former Suits actress has the wardrobe we all want. Last year, the American actress caused a sensation when she went to the Invictus Games with then-boyfriend Prince Harry – and all eyes were (literally) on her fabulous tortoiseshell sunglasses by Finlay & Co. The £120 Percy Light Tortoise frames sold thousands and thousands of pairs after Meghan, 36, wore them. Pre-orders came in from over 50 countries from around the world and it has taken a whopping 180 days – but they are finally back in stock online!

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan wore sunglasses by Finlay & Co. at the Invictus Games

The bride-to-be is also a fan of personalising her fashion items – she even has 'MM' engraved on the arm of her favourite sunglasses – and fans have been following in her footsteps but getting their own initials engraved on the stylish sunglasses – which costs an extra £40 on the brand's website.

Meghan's sunglasses are priced at £120 and are back in stock

The co-founder of the brand David Lochhead explained how the 'Meghan Effect' has profited his business even more than A-list celebrities: "Around 75% of all pairs sold online in the last six months were of the Percy style. We've had lots of customers coming in-store and asking to try the Percy style on. We have seen a sales uplift in the past from celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne wearing FINLAY, however, the impact from Meghan wearing has been on a different scale."

A similar chain of events happened when Meghan visited Scotland on an official visit in February – and her small green Stathberry handbag took centre stage when she wore it cross-body. The stunning East/West Mini tote, which is priced at £425 sold out instantly and is now available to pre-order due to popular demand.

