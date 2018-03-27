Holly Willoughby wore a delightful double-denim outfit on Monday and fans went wild for her latest outfit which consisted of a £96 denim shirt by J.Crew which she tucked it in to the waistband of her denim pencil skirt which is by online e-store Very set he back just £25. But what some eager fashion fans may have missed is the fact that when the 37-year-old presented part of the show outside, she wore the most incredible rose pink coat and not just that - but it’s a bit of a fashion bargain! The wrap coat is in the sale for £60 at Debenhams - one of Britain's most well-known department stores. It is part of the Jasper Conran range and features wide lapels, a tailored shape and a tie at the waist.

Holly's pink coat is at the top of our wish lists

The pretty outerwear item initially retailed at £120 but is now half price. The light jacket is currently available online in all sizes which is great news for Holly's 3.4 million followers.

Holly's coat is £60 from Debenhams

The mother-of-three is known for her impressive shoe collection and has worn some fabulous, stand-out pairs of late. On Monday the Celebrity Juice co-host jazzed up her simple 'outfit of the day' with a pair of heart-printed, white high heel shoes by Italian high end brand Julia Mays – and retail at a jaw-dropping £425. The graphic, heart-print design gives the shoes a striking, playful edge.

On 14 March whilst filming for the new series of Celebrity Juice with Keith Lemon and Fearne Cotton, not only did she stun in an eighties-inspired, polka dot top by Self Portrait - but she also donned a pair of leopard print heels by celebrity-favourite Charlotte Olympia. The Emma Sandals feature a chunky heel, and cost £625.

The new series of Celebrity Juice is well underway and her new wardrobe is captivating fans already. Viewers loved the Dancing on Ice co-host's latest dress she wore on Thursday's show - a Western-inspired frock from Topshop. The Rodeo Frill Western Skater Dress retails at £46 and has since sold out online since the blonde bombshell wore it.