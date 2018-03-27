Lorraine Kelly worked a sensational outfit on Monday morning and certainly started the week off with a bang! The Scottish-born presenter wore an oriental printed skirt from online e-store ASOS. The gorgeous design featured a plethora of colours and was cut into a flattering wrap shape which hugged her super slim and trim frame. The statement skirt retails at £50 and is currently available online in all sizes which is great news for fans of Lorraine's affordable and obtainable working wardrobe. Because the skirt is such a bold design, Lorraine kept the rest of her outfit relatively simple – she wore a pair of black high heel court shoes by Daniel Footwear, and a black crew neck top by ZARA. She wore her trademark brunette bob is a slightly wavy style and her pretty face was perfected with natural, glowing makeup.

Lorraine looked amazing in eye-catching skirt

The 58-year-old has quickly gained status as a style icon in her own right – particularly for the over 50s.Her wardrobe consists of lots of high street bargains and an uplifting rainbow palette of colours that look great both onscreen and off. Her fabulous daily outfits are showcased on the Lorraine Show's official Instagram page and fans flock to comment on her latest getups. On Monday, one viewer wrote: "Loving your skirt Lorraine!"

Lorraine's skirt is by ASOS and £50

Last week, the mother-of-one wore an incredibly stylish outfit that was a total bargain. She wore a bright blue jumper with on-trend bell sleeves by one of Britain's most well-known department stores Debenhams – and it cost just £12.50!

The bright blue colour looked bold and striking and gave a gentle nod to the colour block trend which is huge for spring 2018. The close-fitting design was finished with contrasting black and white striped detail on the cuffs.

Lorraine, 58, recently dared to bare her makeup free complexion in a natural selfie which was inspired by film star Helen Mirren, who posted a similar makeup-less shot at the Oscars. The chat show host looked fabulous in the photo and was praised for her extremely fresh, line-free skin.