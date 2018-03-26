Fearne Cotton was suffering from the dreaded cold and flu at the weekend which she mentioned on her Instagram account, but what better way to brighten up a stay-at-home day than with one of the most stylish tracksuits we have ever seen! Fearne 36, uploaded a shot of herself wearing a navy blue tracksuit which was jazzed up with sequin flame detail at the hem and the cuffs by high end European designer Zoe Karssen. The dazzling trackie is currently available online in all sizes and will set you back £253 for the zip-up jacket and £183 for the matching jogging bottoms.

Fearne looked amazing despite her cold!

The mother-of-two wore her blonde hair up in a relaxed messy bun style and wore minimal makeup as she posed for the chilled snap that appeared to be taken in her humble abode. The Celebrity Juice co-host comically captioned the snap: "Me and the kids full of snot. Flame sequins needed." The former Radio One host delighted her 2.1 million followers with her latest outfit update, and legions of her fans took to the comment section to give their opinions on her choice of attire. One wrote: "This outfit is amazing!"

Fearne's trendy tracksuit is by Zoe Karssen

On Thursday evening, the wife of Jesse Wood co-presented the new series of Celebrity Juice with Keith Lemon and Holly Willoughby and fans went wild for her bright pink, crisp tailored suit.

The gorgeous number looked like it could be from an expensive designer brand but fans were delighted to discover it was actually from high street store ZARA and is currently in store and online in all sizes. The modern blazer cost £49.99 and the matching cropped tailored trousers retailed at a purse-friendly £29.99.

Monochrome brogues and a rainbow leopard shirt by Tabitha Webb were added into the mix, which gave her completed outfit a unique edge.