Holly Willoughby made her mark on Monday wearing a delightful double-denim outfit which she accessorised with the most loveable pair of shoes ever! Holly, 37, wore a casual denim shirt by one of Meghan Markle's favourite affordable stores J.Crew which is priced at £96. She rolled up the sleeves and tucked it in to the waistband of her denim pencil skirt which is by online e-store Very and is costs just £25. She jazzed up her simple yet totally chic 'outfit of the day' with a pair of white high heel shoes which were decorated with red and black hearts. The shoes were by Italian high end brand Julia Mays – and retail at a jaw-dropping £425.

Denim diva! Holly stunned in smart outfit

The graphic, heart-print design gives the shoes a striking, playful edge and could be worn with a variety of different outfits including jeans, a cocktail dress and a skirt- just like Holly. All the items Holly wore today are currently online in all sizes – which is fabulous news for her 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

Holly's skirt is £25 by Very

The blonde TV presenter is loving denim separates lately – last week she wore a pinafore denim design from high street store Warehouse which retails at an affordable £49. The zip-front number is cut into a body-style which made the most of the mother-of-three's lean shape and toned physique.

Holly's shoes are £425 by Julia Mays

The Dancing on Ice co-host wore a John Smedley roll neck jumper underneath the pinafore which gave her whole outfit a distinctive retro vibe which is easy to emulate. High heel boots white boots were added to the ensemble which showed off her impressively toned legs. .

Holly is currently filming the new series of Celebrity Juice and her latest dress she wore on Thursday’s show had fans rushing to the nearest Topshop to get their hands on distinctive Western-inspired frock.

The Rodeo Frill Western Skater Dress from the high street brand, comes in at just £46 and features a ditzy flora print and lots of ruffles.