Holly Willoughby's never-seen before outfit is incredible - and we need it

The Celebrity Juice star wears a fabulous suit

by Laura Sutcliffe

Holly Willoughby's wardrobe is ever-expanding and full of some incredible items that are at the top of our wish lists. The 37-year-old TV presenter is styled by Angie Smith; the talented professional who is the only stylist that Holly works with for all her professional projects and red-carpet events. Angie uploaded a behind-the-scenes video to her hugely popular Instagram account on Friday of the Celebrity Juice co-presenter wearing a cream suit with bold stripes and an adorable grey T-shirt with the words 'LOL' embroidered on the side in red thread.

Holly looks fabulous in the suit and T-shirt combo

The cream two-piece suit was cut in a sleek tailored style and featured vertical red stripes and gold statement button detail. The suit is by ba&sh - a high end French brand which is available online. The blazer cost £305 and the matching trousers retail at £175. The charming grey T-shirt which she wore underneath the suit costs a purse-friendly £35.50 from J.Crew and is part of the mid-range brand's current season. The great news for fans of the mother-of-three’s look is that it available online now in all sizes.

Holly's T-shirt is £35.50 by J.Crew

The This Morning presenter isn't the only fan of J.Crew - Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle wore a navy trench coat with white piping by the American brand when she paid a visit to Birmingham on 8 March.

The £330 design hugged her lean shape and predictably became an instant sell-out item. Underneath her striking overcoat Meghan, 36, wore a white sweater by British brand All Saints. The 'Ridley' sweater by the luxury brand, priced at £168 is currently available online in all sizes.

Meghan accessorised her outfit with a designer handbag – this time from Altuzarra. The Ghianda saddle bag will set you back £1,500 and is a firm favourite amongst celebrities.

