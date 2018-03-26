Charlotte Hawkins presented Good Morning Britain on Friday and viewers loved her latest 'outfit of the day'. Her striped dress was from popular high street store Next and is made in a plethora of colours - the perfect rainbow design! The mother-of-one made the most of her trim frame in the eye-catching number, which is priced at £34.99 and currently available online in all sizes - great news for fans of the presenter’s chic and obtainable style. The bold design is made up of yellow, red, white and blue stripes and she coordinated it with orange high heel shoes by Spanish retailer Zara.

Charlotte looked fabulous in this striped number

The fancy frock was a sensational fit on Charlotte; the cap sleeves showed off her toned arms, and its body conscious cut skimmed over her shape, streamlining her silhouette. The multi-coloured hues really packed a punch. The 42-year-old wore her trademark ashy blonde locks in a waved style and her makeup appeared flawless - dark metallic eyeshadow, natural foundation and a slick of lipgloss made the most of her pretty features.

Charlotte's dress is £34.99 from Next

Charlotte went to the Cheltenham race course last week in a beautiful maroon dress coat which was designed by Claire Mischivani. The striking number featured pretty embellishments at the hem and fur cuff detail. She added maroon high heel shoes by Dune London and an oxblood fascinator by award winning milliner Sally-Ann Provan. The former Strictly Come Dancing star styled her blonde hair in a chignon and wore diamond drop earrings by Boodles.

Charlotte, 42, is styled by Debbie Harper, who goes by the name 'Debbie Dresses' on all her social media platforms. Debbie's signature look for her clients is colourful high street pieces that won’t break the bank and are readily available.

Debbie is also in charge of fellow Good Morning co-stars Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid's professional wardrobes and showcases her famous clients and their latest looks on her Instagram page.