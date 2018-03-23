Meghan Markle and her fiancé Prince Harry ventured to Northern Ireland on Friday for an action-packed day of official engagements in Belfast. Their very first port of call was the Eikon Centre, Maze Road in Lisburn. Meghan, 36, dazzled the waiting crowd in an impressively chic outfit which costed of a skirt by Greta Constantine in racing green, a cream coat by Mackage, a tan bag by Charlotte Elizabeth with matching shoes by Jimmy Choo. But all eyes were on her white cashmere sweater – which you may recognise! The sweater appears to be the very same knitted top which the 36-year-old wore in her iconic engagement photographs which were released by Kensington Place in December. The £690 sweater was an instant sell-out after the American actress wore it and the future royal likes it so much she decided to re-wear it on her trip.

Meghan glowed on her recent trip to Belfast

Meghan's beautiful hair was preened to perfection in Belfast – she wore it back in a casual bun which was pulled away from her face – showing off her dainty features. Her makeup looked particularly polished with glowing, dewy makeup which consisted of brown eyeshadow, a lit from within base and a smattering of nude lipstick.

Fashion fans everywhere took particular interest in Meghan's handbag. She carried the chestnut 'Bloomsbury' bag by British designer Charlotte Elizabeth which is priced at £175.

Meghan first wore the £690 Victoria Beckham jumper in the iconic engagement photographs

The choice of bag is particularly poignant as it shows Meghan is supporting her father-in-law, Prince Charles' charity. Charlotte told HELLO!: "It is wonderful to see Ms. Meghan Markle wearing Charlotte Elizabeth The Chestnut Bloomsbury today."

The designer creates her bags in a factory in Buckinghamshire and her company is supported by the Prince's Trust. A bag just like Meghan’s is available to pre-order on the Charlotte Elizabeth site and comes in chestnut, black and red. Expect a stampede!