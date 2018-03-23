Fearne Cotton combined androgynous style with an ultra-feminine edge on Thursday evening as she co-presented the new series of Celebrity Juice with Keith Lemon and Holly Willoughby. Fans were delighted to discover that the bright pink, crisp tailored suit was from high street store ZARA and is currently in store and online in all sizes. The blazer was cut in a modern design without lapels, which costs £49.99. She then added a rainbow leopard print top by Tabitha Webb, and matching cropped tailored trousers, also by ZARA which come in at an affordable £29.99. The former Radio One host added a monochrome pair of brogues into the mix – which gave her completed outfit a super-unique edge.

Fearne looked perfect in pink

This is the second time in a week the gorgeous mother-of-two has donned a striking suit. Last week the blonde TV presenter wore a white tuxedo suit which she uploaded onto her hugely popular Instagram account.

Fearne's gorgeous suit is by ZARA

The black and white getup packed a bold punch and is also from the Spanish chain. The 36-year-old has been heading to Zara a lot lately - fans went wild for her £17.99 red rock T-shirt she wore with blush pink skinny jeans recently. The mother-of-two paid tribute to David Bowie in the fabulous tee which featured the Ziggy Stardust on the front. Fearne added sexy black high heel boots.

The former radio host also loves children’s fashion and has recently launched another line of colourful creations with Boots. Jessie Wood's wife revealed to the British press at the launch of her newest collection that her children are her biggest influence - particularly her youngest child, Honey.

The two-year-old will "only wear boy's clothes" and particularly loves cats. Fearne decided to feature a range of cat prints in the girls' collection and explained: "My daughter loves cats, we've got a black cat called Tallulah hence the black cats. She's absolutely obsessed with Tallulah."