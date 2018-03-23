Meghan Markle just forgot to put on a very important piece of jewellery

Meghan Markle joined her fiancé Prince Harry for a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Friday, but we couldn't help but notice a vital piece of jewellery was missing from her ensemble! Never fear, it wasn't her stunning custom-made engagement ring - but notably absent were Meghan's earrings, an item of jewellery she usually likes to make a statement with. Like many of her other public appearances, she chose to sweep her hair up into a low messy bun, but this time around, her exposed ears were left un-adorned.

Photo: © Getty Images

Did Meghan forget to put on her earrings?

On previous occasions, Meghan has wowed fashion fans with her unique choice of earrings - in January, for a royal visit to Cardiff, she chose a mismatched pair. Her star-adorned cuff earring was from Gabriela Artigas, while her triangular stud was by designer Zofia Day. On Christmas Day 2017, she wore a pair of sparkling jacket earrings by Birks, which come in at a hefty £5,250.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle made a subtle nod to her father-in-law with her latest fashion accessory

Perhaps Meghan wanted to let her outfit do the talking with this particular look, keeping accessories to a minimum with just a tan handbag by Charlotte Elizabeth, and her beautiful engagement ring. The future bride looked particularly striking in a nude-toned coat by Mackage, a white knit by Victoria Beckham, a green pencil skirt and suede Jimmy Choo heels.

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan has previously worn mismatched earrings for her royal engagements

The couple's visit to the Eikon Centre in Lisburn, Belfast, marks the second year of a youth-led peace-building initiative called Amazing the Space. Funded by Cooperation Ireland, it was actually launched by Prince Harry in September 2017, so it’s particularly close to the soon-to-be-married royal's heart. Amazing the Space empowers young people across Northern Ireland to become ambassadors for peace within their communities.

READ MORE: The earrings Duchess Kate is totally obsessed with

Harry and Meghan's wedding is fast approaching - the twosome are to wed on 19 May at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple recently announced that they have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak to make their wedding cake, revealing that it will be a "a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring." Yum!

WATCH BELOW: Everything we know about the royal wedding