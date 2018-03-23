Meghan Markle is keeping it in the family when it comes to style. The former Suits actress chose a bag by a designer supported by The Prince's Trust when she stepped out in Northern Ireland with her fiancé Prince Harry on Friday. The couple were in Northern Ireland to see the former Maze paramilitary prison outside Lisburn and the Titanic visitor attraction. Meghan was photographed with a chic chestnut 'Bloomsbury' bag by British designer Charlotte Elizabeth, priced £175. The choice of bag is particularly poignant as it shows Meghan is supporting her father-in-law, Prince Charles' charity. Charlotte told HELLO!: 'It is wonderful to see Ms. Meghan Markle wearing Charlotte Elizabeth The Chestnut Bloomsbury today."

Meghan Markle carrying the Bloomsbury bag in Northern Ireland

Meghan looked absolutely stunning as usual, choosing an elegant beige coat by Mackage for the occasion. She wore a white jumper by Victoria Beckham with a flattering green skirt by Greta Constantine which fell just below the knee in a fishtail style. Her closed-toe brown high heels by Jimmy Choo finished her look perfectly. Beauty-wise, Meghan wore her hair up in her signature 'messy bun' style. Her makeup was spot on; a slight smoky eye, a sweep of bronzer on her cheeks and a nude lip.

Loading the player...

MORE: This is what guests have been ordered to wear for Harry and Meghan's wedding

Photo credit: www.charlotteelizabeth.com

The Charlotte Elizabeth bag was the ideal accessory for Meghan's look, coordinating beautifully with her heels. No doubt Prince Charles will be delighted that his future daughter-in-law is showcasing one of the companies supported by The Prince's Trust, which he founded in 1976. The Hertfordshire-based designer reveals on her website that she uses a leather tannery in the North of the UK and the designs are created in a factory in Buckinghamshire.

Charlotte's story is quite remarkable. In an interview with The Telegraph back in 2016, she revealed she first had the idea of designing her own handbags aged 16, and at 19 attended a Prince's Trust course to learn business start-up skills. She has suffered health problems including paralysis, postural tachycardia syndrome and ME. Charlotte told the publication that her health issues gave her the drive to create her handbag business. She said: "I thought if I can create something through all of this I can do anything. That's why my business is so special to me as it started at the absolute rock bottom. It has been with me through my worst moments."

A 'New Edition Bloomsbury' like Meghan's is available to pre-order on the Charlotte Elizabeth site and comes in chestnut, black and red. Get yours while you can…