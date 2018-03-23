Meet Jude Law's grown-up daughter, Iris Law

Jude Law's daughter, Iris, is all grown-up! The 17-year-old has taken the modelling world by storm, having represented big names brands including Burberry, and the teen stole the show this week while attending a party with her mum, Sadie Frost, to celebrate Giovanni Morelli as the new creative director of Stuart Weitzman. Her godmother, Kate Moss, was helping to host the event. Dressed in a grey patterned top with a matching blazer and skirt, the up-and-coming model looked stylish and chic at the event.

Iris and her mum, Sadie

Speaking to Interview magazine about her Burberry campaign, Iris said: "It came as a shock rather than anything. Usually I would have said no but it was such a cool idea that I agreed, and then the next thing I knew it was all over Snapchat." Speaking to ID about the beginning of her career, she added: "It started with a shoot for Illustrated People, I kind of just rocked up thinking it was a little shoot. I was excited to see how the photos would turn out but I didn't realise it was going to be a reveal type thing. Then it dropped and it was on the website and newspapers were picking up on it. My agent, who I'm with now saw that and got in touch. I didn't think anything would come of it."

Iris shared a photo with Jude on Instagram

Iris's older brother, 21-year-old Rafferty, is also a model, and previously opened up about the pressure of having famous parents at school. "I did feel a bit of pressure when I joined my first boarding school," he told the London Evening Standard. "In my drama lesson, I think everyone thought, 'Oh God, he's going to be so brilliant'."

