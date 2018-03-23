Meghan Markle and her fiancé Prince Harry ventured to Northern Ireland on Friday for an action-packed day of official engagements. Their very first port of call was the Eikon Centre, Maze Road in Lisburn. Meghan, 36, looked particularly striking in a nude, blush-pink toned coat by Mackage, a white knit by Victoria Beckham,a green skirt and suede high heels by Manolo Blahnik. Her long locks were preened and coiffed to perfection, in a sleek up'do. Her makeup as always looked typically flawless – her glowing skin was highlighted with natural makeup – brown eyeshadow and a slick of pinky-toned lip-gloss. She carried a tan bag by Charlotte Elizabeth and looked in great spirits as she entered the Eikon Centre.

Meghan stunned in latest outfit

The event at the Eikon Centre marks the second year of youth-led peace-building initiative called Amazing the Space. Funded by Cooperation Ireland, it was actually launched by Prince Harry in September 2017, so it’s close to the brother of Prince William's heart. Amazing the Space empowers young people across Northern Ireland to become ambassadors for peace within their communities.

The happy couple’s wedding is fast approaching – it will take place 19 May at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and this week sees a variety of details being revealed, including who is making their wedding cake!

Kensington Palace announced: "For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry Chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring. It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers. Claire Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. Ms. Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19th."