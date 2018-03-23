Christine Lampard made a bold style statement on Thursday's edition of the afternoon chat show Loose Women, in a bold yellow and black striped skirt which cost just £29.99! The affordable high street number is from Spanish store Zara and is currently in stock online in all sizes - great news for fans of the Irish presenter's obtainable look. She teamed the eye-catching design with one of her wardrobe staples - a black roll neck, and of course - navy high heel shoes. The beautiful raven-haired TV presenter looked completely flawless as usual; her olive skin was perfected with a natural base and bold smoky eye makeup was used to accentuate her large eyes. A slick of nude lips finished off her stunning face of the day.

This isn't the first time the former One Show host has donned a statement separate - skirts with wild prints are some of her most favourite things to wear. In February, she wore a monochrome dogtooth printed pencil skirt with retro button detail from Marks & Spencer which set her back just £39.50.

The form-fitting skirt hugged the TV star's slim frame and featured a fabulous fishtail hem which flared around the knee area and gave it an extra-glam finish. The skirt is part of the iconic stores' 'Collection' brand and still available now. Keeping in with her fail-safe formula of adding plain knits - she added a pretty white cashmere jumper by Pure, which retails at £110, and tucked it into the waistband of her skirt, which made the most of her tiny physique.

The 39-year old works regularly with a stylist you will probably recognise - Angie Smith. Christine recently revealed that she has been working with the popular professional for over 11 years. Angie also is responsible for Holly Willoughby's looks and also turns her hands to Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden.

Her signature styling technique is to mix high-street pieces with designer threads and this has resulted in her growing profile - she now has over 64,000 followers on Instagram where she documents her clients latest 'outfit of the days'.