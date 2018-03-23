lorraine-kelly-blue-jumper-striped-sleeves-lorraine-show

Lorraine Kelly has bagged herself the ultimate high street bargain – and it costs just £12.50! On Thursday morning, the chat show host wore a distinctive getup which consisted of a bright blue jumper with on-trend bell sleeves by one of Britain's most well-known department stores Debenhams. The knitted top is part of the Red Herring line and has been discounted from £25. The top is the kind of item that could be worn with an abundance of different items – including skinny jeans, tailored trousers and of course, pencil skirts. The bright blue hue gave her otherwise simple outfit a dramatic edge with its bold, colour-pop vibes. The close-fitting design was finished with contrasting black and white striped detail on the cuffs which gave the whole look a contemporary finish.

We love Lorraine's bargain blue knit

The top is currently in stock in all sizes – but be quick – the purse-friendly price means it is sure to be snapped up in record time.

Lorraine's jumper is just £12.50 from Debenhams

 Fans delighted in comparing the dazzling star to a red dancing emoji on Wednesday afternoon – the 58-year-old looked incredibly well-put-together in a guipure lace skirt from Coast which was priced at £89. She added a tomato-toned V-neck top from Phase Eight and high heel orange shoes.  The eye-catching 'outfit of the day' shot was posted on the official Instagram account of the Lorraine show and fans were really taken with red hot ensemble. One viewer wrote: "You look amazing! Another fanatic dress!"

Lorraine, 58, was the subject of discussion recently when she dared to bare her makeup-free face in a brave before and after photograph. The star revealed how her selfies were inspired by film star Helen Mirren who posted a similar shot at the Oscars.

The mother-of-one looked sensational in the natural photo and her fresh and clear completion looked like it belonged to someone much younger. Go Lorraine!

